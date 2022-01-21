All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Rockstar Games receives $77 million tax credit for RDR2, GTA 6

61% of Americans may buy cryptocurrency in 2022, up from 27% in 2021

A new survey has predicted that 61% of Americans may purchase some form of cryptocurrency in 2022, up from 27% predicted in 2021.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jan 21 2022 1:03 AM CST
Digital assets are making a slow climb into everyday life as more people adopt cryptocurrencies in various forms.

Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital published the first annual Crypto Confidence Survey that found 61% of individuals that participated in the survey are likely to purchase some form of cryptocurrency throughout 2022. The results from this most recent survey have increased substantially when compared to 2021's survey that found 27% of Americans planned on investing in cryptocurrency throughout 2021.

The survey also found that individuals would prioritize purchasing cryptocurrencies over traveling on a plane, purchasing a new car, buying a house, or even starting a romantic relationship. Additionally, 66% of survey participants indicated that cryptocurrency should be taught in schools and be a part of the educational system. 33% of participants believe that cryptocurrency educated should begin in middle school.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

