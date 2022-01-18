Winter Sale: Windows 11 and Office 2021 deals, prices start at $7.43

The cold winter is not over yet, and going out in the cold wind has become a tough thing to do. Coupled with the impact of COVID-19, online shopping and working from home have become the preferred choice for more and more people. There are many advantages to shopping online, and with the COVID-19 virus, security has become the biggest advantage. We can buy our favorite products from home and reduce the risk of getting infected when we are out in line. In addition, Keysfan is an online store that sells low-priced and regular computer operating systems and office software keys.

Not only do you not have to leave your house, but you can also even receive the products at the same time as you check out. Because we sell activation codes for the software, you don't have to wait for the installation package DVD or CD to arrive home to install and use the software. Shortly after ordering, you'll receive an email with your product key - without waiting days. If you have any questions, our customer service department will provide you with the fast and extensive support you need.

Let's make you feel Keysfan's warmth during the cold winter months. To make up for the fact that you missed the Christmas and New Year sales, all the best-selling products are on sale at super low prices in the Winter Sale, so definitely don't miss this great sale. Microsoft's operating systems and office software are reduced to the lowest prices. Among them, the classic Windows 10 only costs $7.43. You can buy it. And you don't need to enter any discount code to get it! If you want to better handle your work at home with the latest OS and office software, then Windows 11 + Office 2021 is a great choice. For more discount details, please check the following information.

Windows 11, Office 2021, Windows 10, Office 2019, all hot deals at the LOWEST prices.

Window OS

Windows 11 will gradually become the main operating system. The new interface and new function changes will make you feel like you have a new computer. In this event, the price of Windows 11 is only needed $14.61! If you want Windows 10 more because of computer configuration or some other reasons, it is also a very good choice. For your daily needs, Windows 10 can fully meet your needs, and the price is only $7.43!

Microsoft Office

As the latest version of Office 2021, what are the new changes, mainly briefly summarized in three features, Co-author Documents, Know Who's in Your Document, Dark Mode, etc., more new features waiting for your exploration.

If you need practical and more favorable office software, Office 2019 is a more cost-effective choice, and its complete functions also bring you a perfect work experience!

Bundle! 62% OFF, Windows OS and MS Office (Coupon code: KFLE62)

Discover More Bundles >>

50% OFF on Windows - YES, ONLY HALF PRICE! (With Coupon Code: KFLE50)

Discover More Windows >>

BEST PRICE ALL FOR YOUR WORK AND HOME! (With Coupon Code: KFLE62)

Discover More Office >>

Keysfan sells genuine software and gaming license keys online all over the world. Our customers are from all parts of the world and trust us to deliver them with genuine keys for their purchase within 24 hours by paying securely online. You can trust us for your software license key purchase and be delighted with our products and services.

If you want to get even better deals, check Keysfan's catalog regularly to get the best discounts for Microsoft Office and Windows OS and achieve better productivity!