Top most expensive video game acquisition buyouts of all time

We've compiled a list of the top most expensive video game buyout acquisitions in history as TTWO buys ZNGA for $12.7 billion.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 5:47 PM CST   |   Updated Mon, Jan 10 2022 5:55 PM CST
Take-Two Interactive made video games history with its recent $12.7 billion Zynga buyout offer. For context, we've compiled a list of the top video games buyouts and acquisitions throughout the years.

Today, GTA parent Take-Two decided to offer $12.7 billion for mobile games developer Zynga. This is the largest buyout in the history of the video games industry and would create one of the most powerful gaming powerhouses on the planet. To put things into perspective we've put together a list of the major billion-dollar video game company acquisitions and buyouts.

The data includes deals all the way back to 2005, when Namco bought Bandai for $1.7 billion, to the present day with Embracer's huge $3.1 billion offer for Asmodee and the record-breaking Take-Two-Zynga combine.

Who knows what other buyouts 2022 will bring...but companies are snapping up content creators left and right in a bid to secure franchises, content, and intellectual properties to serve up on gaming's hottest platforms.

  • Zynga - $12.7 billion
  • Supercell - $10.2 billion
  • ZeniMax - $7.5 billion
  • King - $5.9 billion
  • Moonton - $4 billion
  • Asmodee - $3.1 billion
  • Mojang - $2.5 billion
  • Glu - $2.4 billion
  • Oculus - $2 billion
  • Peak - $1.8 billion
  • Bandai - $1.7 billion
  • Leyou Technologies - $1.5 billion
  • Playdemic - $1.4 billion
  • Gearbox Software - $1.3 billion
  • Sumo Group - $1.27 billion
  • Codemasters - $1.2 billion
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.99
$22.99$22.99$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2022 at 5:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

