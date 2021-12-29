All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon Alexa 'challenges' 10-year-old girl: AI tried to kill her

10-year-old girl gets 'challenged' by her Amazon Alexa to plug phone charger half into the socket, touch a penny to exposed prongs.

Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 1:16 AM CST
The AI-based Amazon Alexa smart speaker told the 10-year-old girl: "Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs". This was only after the girl asked Alexa for a "challenge to do", where the smart speaker discovered the "penny challenge" on the internet -- mostly through TikTok and other social networks.

The 10-year-old girl's mother, Kristin Livdahl, said: "We were doing some physical challenges, like laying down and rolling over holding a shoe on your foot, from a [physical education] teacher on YouTube earlier. Bad weather outside. She just wanted another one".

Just as her daughter heard the speaker tell her to do something that could've killed her, she jumped in and said "No, Alexa, no!"... I guess like it was a dog or something. But don't worry, the mother said her daughter was "too smart to do something like that". As for Amazon... well, I think Bezos turns a blind eye to most of this.

Amazon said in a statement: "Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it".

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

