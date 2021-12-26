MSI teases custom Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction gaming laptop

MSI is set to unveil its new Crosshair 15/17 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition gaming laptops at CES 2022, but with leaks abound we have our first look courtesy of our friends at VideoCardz:

The new MSI Crosshair 15/17 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition gaming laptops will have Intel's latest 12th Gen Core CPUs and NVIDIA's latest flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU inside. We should expect MSI to use Intel's flagship Core i9-12900HK processor, while the smaller 15-inch MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition gaming laptop will pack the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, the bigger 17-inch Crosshair 17 packs the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

We should expect to see a large 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz refresh display on the MSI Crosshair 17, while there's a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz refresh display on the MSI Crosshair 15 -- both pack IPS panels. MSI will be fully unveiling the new Crosshair 15/17 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition gaming laptops at CES 2022 in January.

MSI explains the new Rainbow Six Extraction Edition gaming laptops: "The Crosshair GL series is a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft. The series features a futuristic design with exclusive sci-fi elements inspired by the feeling and mood of gameplay, and the comes equipped with Intel® Core i9 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology. The graphic performance is at a maximized level - setting the Crosshair series apart from its competition . Crosshair GL Series comes in three variants: Crosshair 15, Crosshair 17, and also the limited edition Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition that comes with an exclusive bundle pack".