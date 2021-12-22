Fractal NFT Discord hacked, scammers make off with $149K worth of SOL

Fractal's Discord channel was hacked, leading to a fake NFT airdrop scam that robbed users of over $150,000 worth of Solara.

Twitch co-founder Justin Kan is launching an NFT trading marketplace called Fractal, and it's off to a rocky start.

Early adopters of Fractal have been scammed out of about $150,000 worth of Solana, and it's all because of a Discord vulnerability. Over 100,000 members have joined Fractal's Discord in anticipation for the first NFT mint airdrop. Hackers gained control of Fractal's admin account and put out a fake post telling everyone the NFT drop was happening, and they could mint if they linked their wallets.

The fake out only lasted about 10 minutes, but that was long enough. 373 people clicked the link (only 0.3% of the total userbase) which looked authentic but was actually FractaI, with an "I", and not Fractal with an "L". Users linked their accounts and clicked the mint button, losing a total of 800 SOL which amounts to $149,576 USD.

Justin Kan have officially acknowledged the hack, and his team pledges to make this right to everyone who lost SOL and will reimburse those affected.

Here's what Kan said in the announcement post: