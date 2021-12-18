Tencent buys Left 4 Dead dev Turtle Rock, new ambitious games coming

Turtle Rock, the devs behind Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike, Half-Life 2's deathmatch, and Back 4 Blood, are now owned by Tencent.

Tencent has purchased yet another game studio. This time it's Turtle Rock, the team behind legendary games like Counter-Strike, Left 4 Dead, Half-Life 2, and the more recent Back 4 Blood. Like most of the studios in Tencent's decentralized business approach, Turtle Rock will retain its autonomy and existing developers and leaders will remain in place.

Turtle Rock's president Steve Goldstein says Tencent's coffers and massive global reach will help supercharge its ambitious new game ideas. "Tencent's outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit."

