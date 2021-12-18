All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tencent buys Left 4 Dead dev Turtle Rock, new ambitious games coming

Turtle Rock, the devs behind Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike, Half-Life 2's deathmatch, and Back 4 Blood, are now owned by Tencent.

Published Sat, Dec 18 2021 12:12 PM CST
Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind some of the most well-known FPS games ever made, are now 100% owned by Tencent.

Tencent has purchased yet another game studio. This time it's Turtle Rock, the team behind legendary games like Counter-Strike, Left 4 Dead, Half-Life 2, and the more recent Back 4 Blood. Like most of the studios in Tencent's decentralized business approach, Turtle Rock will retain its autonomy and existing developers and leaders will remain in place.

Turtle Rock's president Steve Goldstein says Tencent's coffers and massive global reach will help supercharge its ambitious new game ideas. "Tencent's outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit."

Tencent has completed dozens of buyouts, acquisitions, and games industry stake-claims throughout 2021, with notables including:

  • Klei Entertainment (majority)
  • Yager Interactive (100%)
  • Sumo Digital (100%)
  • Wake Up Interactive (90%)
NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

