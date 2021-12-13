All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New GPU crypto mining farm is making $20K every 3 hours, $5M per month

A new crypto farm with some major hardware is making waves, pumping $20,000 every 3 days in ETH mining, around $5 million per year.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 6:10 PM CST
There's a new crypto farm in town, and she's making a pretty penny. The new GPU crypto mining farm has some serious silicon in its hands, with up to 3.91 TH/s mining hash rate at its peak and an average of 2.47 TH/s.

New GPU crypto mining farm is making K every 3 hours, M per month 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

If you don't know about these numbers, let's break it down into money: this crypto farm is mining around 5 ETH every 3 hours at a price of $4100+ at the time of writing. 5 x $4100 is $20,500 per 3 hours or $164,000 per day... and per month, well that's over $4.9 million per month.

Not too shabby at all, no matter the power bills at that cost -- even if you're paying $1 million a month in electricity, $3.9 million profits isn't anything to sneeze at. We don't know what GPUs or ASIC miners are powering this new crypto mining farm, but what we do know is that it is new... new, new, new -- like, 12-days-old new.

New GPU crypto mining farm is making $20K every 3 hours, $5M per month 07 | TweakTown.com

The new crypto mining farm was spotted on Flexpool.

New GPU crypto mining farm is making $20K every 3 hours, $5M per month 10 | TweakTown.com

As I was writing the article I checked the Flexpool account, and you can see some new active workers which are:

  • NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X (default) with 13.2 GH/s average
  • NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X (overclocked) 12.3 GH/s average
  • AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based MCM GPU with 32GB GDDR6 (default) with 11.7 GH/s average
  • AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based MCM GPU with 32GB GDDR6 (overclocked) with 12.3 GH/s average
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, flexpool.io

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

