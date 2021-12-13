New GPU crypto mining farm is making $20K every 3 hours, $5M per month

A new crypto farm with some major hardware is making waves, pumping $20,000 every 3 days in ETH mining, around $5 million per year.

There's a new crypto farm in town, and she's making a pretty penny. The new GPU crypto mining farm has some serious silicon in its hands, with up to 3.91 TH/s mining hash rate at its peak and an average of 2.47 TH/s.

If you don't know about these numbers, let's break it down into money: this crypto farm is mining around 5 ETH every 3 hours at a price of $4100+ at the time of writing. 5 x $4100 is $20,500 per 3 hours or $164,000 per day... and per month, well that's over $4.9 million per month.

Not too shabby at all, no matter the power bills at that cost -- even if you're paying $1 million a month in electricity, $3.9 million profits isn't anything to sneeze at. We don't know what GPUs or ASIC miners are powering this new crypto mining farm, but what we do know is that it is new... new, new, new -- like, 12-days-old new.

The new crypto mining farm was spotted on Flexpool.

As I was writing the article I checked the Flexpool account, and you can see some new active workers which are: