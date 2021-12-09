Among Us is coming to virtual reality!

Among Us became one of the most popular 2D games in the last year and soon it may become one of the most exciting VR titles too.

Innersloth, the team behind the insanely popular Among Us, made a surprise announcement at the Game Awards. With the help of Robot Teddy and Schell Games, Among Us is being rebuilt into a virtual reality multiplayer experience.

"We are grateful to the community who continues to share our game with friends and family and support us," said Victoria Tran, Community Director at Innersloth. "Schell Games has a legacy of creating award-winning virtual reality titles, and we couldn't be more excited to create a brand new Among Us experience for our existing fans and new players. We can't wait for players to become crewmates in a first-person environment."

"This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together."

The announcement on Innersloth's website indicated that it would reveal "platforms, release dates, and additional information" for Among Us VR in the future. However, the end of the trailer lists the logos for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and Steam VR.