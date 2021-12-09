Why did Mark Zuckerberg invest billions in analyzing the human body?

Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan have invested billions into analyzing any biological processes in the human body.

On Tuesday, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced that it intends to "observe, measure, and analyze any biological process throughout the human body - across spatial scales and in real-time." To achieve its goal of curing and preventing biological diseases, the organization will be donating $3.4 billion towards developing a variety of new institutions, as well as new research and technologies. The venture will span over 10 years.

A spokesperson for CZI, Jeff MacGregor, said that the organization will be giving $500 million over the next 15 years to develop a new artificial intelligence-focussed institution at Harvard University. This new institution will be named after Zuckerberg's mother, Karen Kempner Zuckerberg.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that anywhere between $600 and $900 million will be used to build a new biomedical imaging institute at CZI and that $1 billion will be given to the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Network that aims at bringing together scientific institutions to tackle "grand scientific challenges."