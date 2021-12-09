All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Why did Mark Zuckerberg invest billions in analyzing the human body?

Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan have invested billions into analyzing any biological processes in the human body.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 1:31 AM CST
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan had pledged billions of dollars towards analyzing any biological processes of the human body.

Why did Mark Zuckerberg invest billions in analyzing the human body? 01 | TweakTown.com

On Tuesday, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced that it intends to "observe, measure, and analyze any biological process throughout the human body - across spatial scales and in real-time." To achieve its goal of curing and preventing biological diseases, the organization will be donating $3.4 billion towards developing a variety of new institutions, as well as new research and technologies. The venture will span over 10 years.

A spokesperson for CZI, Jeff MacGregor, said that the organization will be giving $500 million over the next 15 years to develop a new artificial intelligence-focussed institution at Harvard University. This new institution will be named after Zuckerberg's mother, Karen Kempner Zuckerberg.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that anywhere between $600 and $900 million will be used to build a new biomedical imaging institute at CZI and that $1 billion will be given to the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Network that aims at bringing together scientific institutions to tackle "grand scientific challenges."

NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

