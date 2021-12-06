AOC's 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 launches in China

AOC has launched its new G4309VX/D gaming monitor, boasting a native 4K resolution and super-slick 144Hz refresh rate all running over its included HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

The new AOC G4309VX/D has debuted in China with a VA panel offering up to 4000:1 contrast ratio, 720 nits of brightness in SDR mode, and 1100 nits of brightness in HDR thanks to it having VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. AOC has quantum dot coating and 100% sRGB, with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

But this is all for gamers... so we have the native 4K res, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. This means the AOC G4309VX/D gaming monitor will work on your PC as long as you've got a new AMD RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series GPU or NVIDIA Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPU -- or alternatively, a next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X/S console.

You've got 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors (with DSC to help drive 144Hz), 4 x USB 3.2 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. AOC even includes dual 7W speakers, with support for Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture. We don't know whether AOC will be launching the G4309VX/D outside of China, and we don't have a price right now either. Sigh.

Also, seriously... someone at these companies needs to put a firm stance on hiring at least 1 person to make high-res pictures of products. These shitty images really grind my gears.

/rant for the evening.