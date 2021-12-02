Meta now holds 60% of the SteamVR market share and 36% is Quest 2

The latest Steam Survey data says that Meta has 60% of the SteamVR market share. 40% of all SteamVR users run a Quest or Quest 2.

The Meta Quest 2 is the most affordable and most convenient VR headset for consumers. The Quest 2 starts at $299, with a more expensive version available for $399. When you look at the other options on the market, nothing even comes close to those prices. Not to mention, you don't need a computer to use the Quest 2, so it's a no-brainer for newcomers to the medium.

SteamVR is Valve's distribution platform for VR content and driver system for VR hardware. Valve's headset, the Valve Index, is a costly PC-connected system, which has been on the market for over two years. The Quest 2 is a much cheaper device, and it boasts many advantages over Valve's device, not least of which is the wireless streaming feature for tether-free VR.

It's no wonder that Valve's latest Steam Survey results show that Meta's Quest 2 is still gaining traction month over month. This month's survey results show that over 36% of SteamVR users enjoy their VR content with a Quest 2 headset. Pair that with the 4% that the original Quest headset holds, and you have 40% of all SteamVR users running a Quest device.

The story doesn't end there either. Meta's legacy Rift and Rift S headset also hold significant shares of Steam VR users. The original Rift is still a popular VR headset, with nearly 5% of SteamVR users still running the legacy device. Rift S was a much more popular headset while it was on the market. More than 20% of SteamVR users currently rock the last PC VR headset from Oculus.

Meta is the clear winner in the VR race when you add it all up. Despite more than a half dozen other headset options on the market, more than 60% of VR users have purchased their headset from Mark Zuckerberg's company. Hopefully, 2022 will bring some real competition to this