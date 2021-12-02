All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Meta now holds 60% of the SteamVR market share and 36% is Quest 2

The latest Steam Survey data says that Meta has 60% of the SteamVR market share. 40% of all SteamVR users run a Quest or Quest 2.

Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 10:33 PM CST
The Meta Quest 2 is the most affordable and most convenient VR headset for consumers. The Quest 2 starts at $299, with a more expensive version available for $399. When you look at the other options on the market, nothing even comes close to those prices. Not to mention, you don't need a computer to use the Quest 2, so it's a no-brainer for newcomers to the medium.

SteamVR is Valve's distribution platform for VR content and driver system for VR hardware. Valve's headset, the Valve Index, is a costly PC-connected system, which has been on the market for over two years. The Quest 2 is a much cheaper device, and it boasts many advantages over Valve's device, not least of which is the wireless streaming feature for tether-free VR.

It's no wonder that Valve's latest Steam Survey results show that Meta's Quest 2 is still gaining traction month over month. This month's survey results show that over 36% of SteamVR users enjoy their VR content with a Quest 2 headset. Pair that with the 4% that the original Quest headset holds, and you have 40% of all SteamVR users running a Quest device.

The story doesn't end there either. Meta's legacy Rift and Rift S headset also hold significant shares of Steam VR users. The original Rift is still a popular VR headset, with nearly 5% of SteamVR users still running the legacy device. Rift S was a much more popular headset while it was on the market. More than 20% of SteamVR users currently rock the last PC VR headset from Oculus.

Meta is the clear winner in the VR race when you add it all up. Despite more than a half dozen other headset options on the market, more than 60% of VR users have purchased their headset from Mark Zuckerberg's company. Hopefully, 2022 will bring some real competition to this

NEWS SOURCES:uploadvr.com, store.steampowered.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

