Save big on HTC Vive's with Amazon Black Friday deals, up to 43% off

The huge deals in the lead-up to Black Friday continue, where on Amazon, you can now find HTC Vive's and their accessories for discounts up to 41% off.

The HTC Vive Pro Eye is available in a complete kit, including the two controllers and two base stations, with the option to add in a Vive tracker, or you can opt for the headset on its own. The Vive Pro is also available in all the same configurations but lacks the built-in eye-tracking of the Vive Pro Eye.

Alternatively, the Vive Cosmos Elite comes in a complete kit, including two controllers and two base stations, with the option to purchase it as a standalone headset.

The accessories on sale include the wireless adapter for the Vive Pro and Vive Cosmos series and the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap to provide a first-party audio solution.

Check out the deals below!

HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap - was $99.99 - now $69.00 - you save $30.99 (31%).

HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality Headset - was $1,199.01 - now $899.00 - you save $300.01 (25%).

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only - PC - was $549.00 - now $399.00 - you save $150.00 (27%).

HTC Vive Wireless Adapter for Vive Pro/ Cosmos Series - was $349.00 - now $199.00 - you save $150.00 (43%).

HTC Vive Pro Eye Virtual Reality System - was $1,399.00 - now $1,099.00 - you save $300.00 (21%).

HTC Vive Pro Eye Virtual Reality Headset Only - was $799.00 - now $599.00 - you save $200.00 (25%).

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System - PC - was $899.99 - now $649.00 - you save $250.99 (28%).