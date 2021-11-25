Amazon drops Early Black Friday Deals: up to 60% off Razer gaming gear

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Thu, Nov 25 2021 2:02 AM CST
If you are a gamer, or know of a gamer that is in need of an upgrade, you might want to check out Amazon's early Black Friday deals for Razer products.

Razer is a staple brand in the gaming industry, as the company makes products such a gaming mice, headsets, microphones, mouse pads, keyboards and even cameras. With Christmas around the corner now might be the perfect time to grab that gift for your gamer friend, and Amazon has your back when it comes getting it cheap.

A part of Amazon's Early Black Friday deals, the online retailer has slashed prices across its range of Razer products. Razer headsets such as the BlackShark V2 X are 42% off, the Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse is 60% off and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is 42% off. Those are just some of the products discounted. Below you will find some of the best deals Amazon has on offer. Happy shopping!

Hot Deals

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - Memory Foam Cushion - for PC, PS4, PS5 - was $59.99 - now $34.99 - you save - $25.00 (42%)

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset: THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - was $99.99 - now $69.99 - you save $30.00 (30%)

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: 6400 DPI Optical Sensor - 5 Programmable Buttons - was $49.99 - now $19.99 - you save $30.00 (60%)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset - was $99.99 - now $49.99 - you save $50.00 (50%)

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: 6400 DPI Optical Sensor - was $49.99 - now $19.99 - you save $30.00 (60%)

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse - was $129.99 - now $69.99 - you save $60.00 (46%)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Driver

