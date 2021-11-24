AMD GPU shipments decline in Q3 2021, NVIDIA pumps up GPU shipments

AMD GPU shipments decrease 11% in Q3 2021, while NVIDIA GPU shipments increased by 3% in the same quarter according to JPR data.

GPU shipments are a bit funny right now and we all know it, with analyst firm JPR (Jon Peddie Research) posting a new report that details the global GPU market has hit a milestone of 101 million units in Q3 2021 alone.

JPR also notes that GPU shipments increased by 9% year-over-year while discrete GPU numbers inside of PCs is expected to hit 31% over the next 5 years leading up to 3.24 billion GPUs by the end of 2025. AMD had its GPU market share increase by 1.4% in the three-month period, while NVIDIA GPU market share increased by 4.86% in the same quarter.

AMD GPU shipments dropped by a decent chunk, by 11.4% in Q3 2021 while NVIDIA had its GPU shipments increased by 8% for the quarter. The latest numbers have AMD with 17% of the discrete GPU shipment market share, and NVIDIA with 83% of the dGPU shipment market share.

The GPU's overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 125%, up 7.6% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market decreased by -23.1% quarter-to-quarter and increased 9.2% year-to-year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) increased by 10.9% from the last quarter.

This quarter saw a -6.9% change in tablet shipments from last quarter.

Jon Peddie, President of JPR notes: "The discrete notebook market has benefited and suffered due to COVID. Notebook sales surged as people stayed home to work. Then Chromebooks took off and undermined the low-end of notebooks GPUs. It will take until Q1 '22 to get back to normal, if then".

JPR continues: "Covid continues to unbalance the fragile supply chain that relied too heavily upon a just-in-time strategy. We don't expect to see a stabilized supply chain until the end of 2022. In the meantime, there will be some surprises. Most of the semiconductor vendors are guiding up for the next quarter by an average of 3%. Some of that guidance is based on normal seasonality, but there is still a Coronavirus impact factor and a hangover in the supply chain".