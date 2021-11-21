Micron and MediaTek validate LPDDR5X for next-gen smartphones, AI

Micron and MediaTek are the first to validate Micron's new low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM for the just-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which you can read more about here.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has the most advanced mobile memory in the industry, with the first batch of samples of LPDDR5X already inside of smartphones for testing. The faster LPDDR5X-based DRAM will super-speed artificial intelligence (AI) and "5G innovation".

The new Micron industry-leading 1α-based LPDDR5X "solidifies its product innovation and leadership in the mobile ecosystem, following industry-first launches for LPDDR5, 1α-based LPDDR4X, 176-layer NAND-based UFS 3.1 and uMCP5 solutions. This most recent milestone follows quickly on the heels of JEDEC's July release of the LPDDR5X extension to LPDDR5, created to offer higher bandwidth and memory speed for enhanced 5G communication and performance while still conserving power. Micron has validated samples supporting data rates up to 7.5 Gb/s, with samples supporting data rates up to 8.533 Gb/s to follow. Peak LPDDR5X speeds of 8.533 Gb/s deliver up to 33% faster performance1 than previous-generation LPDDR5" according to the PR from Micron.

Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron's Mobile Business Unit said: "Innovating cutting-edge smartphone experiences requires memory technology built to address the massive bandwidth demands of the mobile market. Our collaboration with MediaTek to validate the world's most advanced mobile memory empowers the ecosystem to deliver the next wave of rich mobile features enhanced by 5G and AI".

JC Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek explained: "Our mobile customers are increasingly demanding higher bandwidth to support complex, data-hungry applications built for the 5G era. With its superfast mobile memory, Micron's LPDDR5X squarely meets this challenge for flagship devices. The Dimensity 9000 will be the first to support this critical advancement of LPDDR5X, giving carriers and device-makers the capabilities they need to deliver incredible 5G experiences at the flagship tier".

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx