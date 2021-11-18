All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Will the asteroid NASA is about to slam into cause problems for Earth?

NASA are planning on colliding a small spacecraft into an asteroid in hopes of changing its orbit. Is this asteroid dangerous?

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 18 2021 3:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA is getting very close to the launch of its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which involves slamming a spacecraft directly into an asteroid to change its orbit.

Will the asteroid NASA is about to slam into cause problems for Earth? 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A small group of NASA experts has taken to Reddit AMA to answer some burning questions from the public, and one of the questions posed was, "Are you at all worried that the collision will cause pieces of the asteroid to break off and disperse into the atmosphere and create new hazards?". For those that don't know, NASA will be sending a small spacecraft around the size of a large vending machine directly towards an asteroid around the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The spacecraft will be traveling at 15,000 mph at the time of its impact, and NASA expects that it will change the orbit of the asteroid by more than 1%. It should be noted that Didymos is orbiting a larger asteroid called Dimorpohos and will be 6.7 million miles away at the time of impact. The idea behind DART is to demonstrate if a kinetic impactor (the spacecraft) is a sufficient method of deflecting an asteroid that is on course to hit Earth.

Will the asteroid NASA is about to slam into cause problems for Earth? 01 | TweakTown.com

Lance Benner, lead for NASA's asteroid radar research program at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said, answered the aforementioned question by writing:

"No. The impact will occur when Didymos and Dimorphos are nearly 11 million km (6.7 million miles) from Earth. The ejecta will disperse harmlessly. -LB".

Another question that was asked was, "Does planetary defense include the use of explosive missiles or even nuclear-capable missiles for destruction of asteroids?"

Answered by Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer, and program executive of the Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA Headquarters, who wrote:

"We wouldn't want to destroy the asteroid - just move it into a non-hazardous orbit. How we would do that would depend on several factors, but the size of the asteroid and the time we would have to do it are two major ones. What we'd use would then depend on the energy required. But our strategy is to find them years in advance, so methods like the kinetic impactor being demonstrated by DART will be sufficient. - LJ"

For more information on asteroids, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$78.95
$78.95$76.95$74.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2021 at 2:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.