All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Earth found to have a second 'Moon', but it won't be around forever

This deep sea rover has been studying climate change for 7 years

The Benthic Rover II has been collecting data from the deep sea, and a study entailing its findings has just been published.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 11:52 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute's (MBARI) Benthic Rover II has been trawling the ocean floor for seven years, collecting data on the carbon cycle of the deep sea and how it is impacted by climate change.

Less is known about the deep sea than other planets in our solar system. Delving many miles below the ocean surface is a challenge, owing to extreme pressures and seawater's corrosive nature. It is impressive not only to reach deep down but to continue operating there for more than half a decade.

One hundred forty miles (225 kilometers) off the coast of central California and 13,100 feet (4,000 meters) below the surface lies Station M, MBARI's research site where the Benthic Rover II operates. This depth is equivalent to the ocean's average depth and allows for an adept model for studying deep-ocean ecosystems.

"The success of this abyssal rover now permits long-term monitoring of the coupling between the water column and seafloor. Understanding these connected processes is critical to predicting the health and productivity of our planet engulfed in a changing climate," said MBARI Senior Scientist Ken Smith.

Where scientists previously relied on stationary and short-lived instruments to study the deep sea, the Benthic Rover II can locomote on a pair of wide rubber tracks while consuming only two watts in operation, allowing it to operate for a year on battery power. It is similar in size to a small car, measuring 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) long, 5.6 feet (1.7 meters) wide, and 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) high.

This deep sea rover has been studying climate change for 7 years 01 | TweakTown.com

Thanks to its corrosion-resistant titanium, plastic, and pressure-resistant syntactic foam, it can withstand the hostile environments of the deep sea at depths of up to 19,700 feet (6,000 meters). The rover's long-term success of data collection shows it is possible to expand our understanding of the deep sea by deploying more similar robots and mobile laboratories.

You can read the study here.

Buy at Amazon

CHASING DORY Underwater Drone Palm-Sized 1080p with Camera & Wi-Fi

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.00
$499.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2021 at 11:33 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:mbari.org, youtube.com, science.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.