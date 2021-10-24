All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Payday 3: Crypto robbery, set in New York with original heisters

Overkill and Starbreeze share new details about Payday 3, which is coming in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S next-gen consoles & PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 2:30 PM CDT
Overkill confirms new details about Payday 3 including the return of the original crew.

The Payday franchise just celebrated its 10th anniversary and Overkill spent some time looking ahead as it looked back over all those years. According to the developers, Payday 3, which is due out in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, will have all four original heisters: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf are returning.

The game takes place a few years after Payday 2 where the crew has retired. The world has moved on to digital-based currencies including crypto and there's a lot more to robbing than carefully-planned bank heists and gunning your way through SWAT teams. Now things are more subtle and heists will change a bit...however Overkill hasn't really detailed any specifics.

Here's some new info lifted straight from a press release sent to us:

  • The sequel will be set in The Big Apple: New York City. The game is set in a living, enormous representation of the city. One game changer: the media is now covering the gang, their exploits...and who knows what might come from that.
  • PAYDAY 3 is set several years after the events of 2, where the gang retired from their life of crime and rode off into the sunset.
  • In the meantime, the world of PAYDAY has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, crypto currencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges and opportunities.
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

