All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony uses legal clout to force third-party PS5 faceplates off market

Sony accuses dbrand of four trademark/copyright violations with its custom PlayStation 5 faceplates, Darkplates now delisted.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 7:52 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Oct 17 2021 8:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's legal team has sent a letter to Dbrand that orders custom PlayStation 5 faceplates to be removed from sale.

Dbrand, a company that makes custom skins, wraps, and color schemes for consumer electronics, has removed its custom PS5 faceplates from the market at the behest of Sony's legal counsel. As per Dbrandh's website, Sony has sent a letter alleges Dbrand's custom Darkplates--the all-black PS5 faceplates--are in violation of copyright and trademark law.

Sony is not taking dbrand to court because the latter is complying with the former's demands. This is after dbrand brazenly goaded legal action with a rather provocative "go ahead, sue us" tagline on its website.

Sony's legal team outlines four alleged violations:

  1. Faceplates replicate Sony's product design, which are protected by law.
  2. dbrand is selling skins for SIE devices with the PlayStation logo (alleging counterfeit).
  3. Custom version of Sony's "PlayStation Shapes Logo", which are trademarked and protected.
  4. Using the PS4 and PS5 names in sellable products (known as the "PlayStation Marks," which are protected)

"Notwithstanding SIE's serious concerns about dbrand's conduct and despite your company's adoption of the tagline "Go ahead, sue us."--Presumably with SIE in mind--our client would like to offer dbrand the courtesy of resolving this matter without the initiation of formal legal action.

"...Your company's conduct violates a host of laws. In the United Sates, this conduct constitutes counterfeiting, trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and unfair competition."

"If dbrand refuses to cooperate in full with these demands or delays in responding to this letter, our client will be forced to take the actions it deems necessary to protect is valuable intellectual property rights."

Dbrand has responded with a tell-all Reddit post that attempts to deconstruct Sony's arguments. The company is, however, complying with Sony's demands, and asserts that Sony is likely forcing Darkplates off the market so there's no competition with official SIE-licensed custom PS5 faceplates.

Sony uses legal clout to force third-party PS5 faceplates off market 443 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2021 at 8:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.