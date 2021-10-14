All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Most detailed look yet at some of the solar system's biggest asteroids

Here's the most detailed look at some of the solar system's largest asteroids that are floating around in an asteroid belt.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Oct 14 2021 5:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronomers have pointed a telescope at the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and have detailed many of the largest asteroids in the solar system.

Most detailed look yet at some of the solar system's biggest asteroids 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

An international team of astronomers used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope to observe some of the solar system's largest objects that are located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The team of astronomers detailed forty-two of the solar system's biggest rocks, with three of the main belt asteroids being images with a high level of detail. The remaining space rocks were captured in sharp images.

Pierre Vernazza, from the Laboratoire d'Astrophysique de Marseille in France and led on the study that has been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, said, "Only three large main belt asteroids, Ceres, Vesta and Lutetia, have been imaged with a high level of detail so far, as they were visited by the space missions Dawn and Rosetta of NASA and the European Space Agency, respectively. Our ESO observations have provided sharp images for many more targets, 42 in total."

Most detailed look yet at some of the solar system's biggest asteroids 02 | TweakTown.com

Up until now, key characteristics such as the 3D shape of the asteroids and their density were missing from their models. So, Vernazza and his team performed a survey between 2017 and 2019 to acquire the data to fill these gaps. If you are interested in reading more about these detailed asteroids, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.04
$11.04$11.04-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2021 at 12:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sciencealert.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.