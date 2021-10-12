All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Coinbase announces NFT marketplace for end of 2021, join the waitlist

Coinbase jumps into the world of NFTs or non-fungible tokens, with a new NFT marketplace in the works for later this year.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 6:25 PM CDT
Coinbase is diving into the world of NFTs with some news out of nowhere that the crypto exchange giant would be opening an NFT marketplace.

The NFT market is gigantic and will only significantly grow in size with NFTs being a one-of-a-kind digital asset that represent ownership of online items including rare art, or collectible trading cards. There have been some bonkers huge NFT sales so far, with NFTs -- or non-fungible tokens -- as in they're not fungible, you can't exchange an NFT for another NFT, unlike crypto.

Coinbase's announcement of a new NFT marketplace is a gigantic deal, as Coinbase NFT -- its official name -- will include things like social features, and will work its way into the "creator economy". A creator economy is where people make money for posting content -- in whichever way, pictures, articles, videos.

Coinbase explains: "Coinbase NFT will make minting, purchasing, showcasing, and discovering NFTs easier than ever. We're making NFTs more accessible by building intuitive interfaces that put the complexity behind the scenes. We're adding social features that open new avenues for conversation & discovery".

You can read more about this story here.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

