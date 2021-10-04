All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Celestial 'eye' found out in deep space, Hubble takes incredible image

The Hubble Space Telescope has been used to capture a stunning image of a cosmic hurricane, showing off a celestial 'eye'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 5:08 AM CDT
The Hubble Space Telescope is at it again with another jaw-dropping image. This time the space telescope has snapped a photo of a celestial "eye".

The image is of a spiral galaxy dubbed NGC 5728 that's located around 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Libra. NGC 5728 is a Seyfert galaxy, which means it has an active nucleus at its center. According to Space.com, at the center of this galaxy, there is a black hole that has lots of gas and dust surrounding it, causing it to be bright.

The image was released by the European Space Agency, which co-operates the Hubble Space Telescope with NASA. According to European Space Agency, "As this image shows, NGC 5728 is clearly observable, and at optical and infrared wavelengths it looks quite normal. It is fascinating to know that the galaxy's centre is emitting vast amounts of light in parts of the electromagnetic spectrum that WFC3 [Wide Field Camera 3] just isn't sensitive to!"

Celestial 'eye' found out in deep space, Hubble takes incredible image 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you are interested in reading more about NGC 5728, NASA has published a press release that details the spiral galaxy more. For more information, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

