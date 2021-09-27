GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks

We have three Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs and PlayStation 5 heat sink combos to giveaway to three lucky winners around the world!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Sabrent to give away some of its awesome Rocket 4 Plus SSDs!

But these aren't just any standard SSDs, these SSDs exceed the SSD speeds of 5500MB/s required for the PlayStation 5 as set by Sony. In fact, with its TLC NAND flash and PCIe Gen 4 technology, they are capable of 7000MB/s read and 6600MB/s write - well exceeding the requirements set by Sony for the PS5.

The winners won't only get an awesome new Rocket 4 Plus SSD, they will also receive Sabren't PS5 heat sink. A specifically designed heat sink by Sabrent which fits perfectly in the PS5 and help keeps your SSD cool and running its best during long gaming sessions. So, if you're looking at expanding your console's storage capacity, you are in luck here. We have three SSD and heat sink combos to giveaway - 1x 1TB + heat sink, 1x 2TB + heat sink, and 1x 4TB + heat sink.

Revolutionary Cooling! Made from high quality CNC'd aluminum, the Sabrent PS5 Heatsink was specifically designed to maximise cooling performance and easy installation. This ensures that your SSD stays in the optimal operating temperatures, even in those intense gaming sessions! Utilizing not only the aluminum to dissipate the heat, but it also utilizes the PS5 cooling system to ensure fresh air flows over the heat sink to further improve cooling.

