XPG XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptop prototype giveaway!

TweakTown has teamed up with XPG to giveaway one of its yet-to-be-released XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptops to one winner.

@camwilmot
Published Thu, Sep 23 2021 11:00 PM CDT
We have teamed up with XPG to giveaway one of its unreleased XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptops. In fact, it's so "unreleased" that it is a prototype that we are giving away to one lucky winner. The contest is open to anyone from any country and XPG will cover the cost of shipping the prize to you.

We are using SweepWidget to run the giveaway, and you can enter the contest right here. There are some tasks to complete such as following XPG and TweakTown on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. The more follows you provide, the more entries you get into the contest. The contest starts now and ends on October 10, 2021.

Designed in collaboration with Intel, XPG's XENIA delivers Xtreme gaming performance thanks to its proven Intel Core i7-9750H processor, paired with 16GB DDR4 sorted XPG DRAM, ultra-fast 1TB XPG SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. XPG XENIA takes it up a notch with a mechanical keyboard that uses optical actuation and per-key RGB illumination, an ultra-light magnesium alloy body, and a spacious 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Level up your gaming experience with XPG XENIA!

What are you waiting for? Join the giveaway right here.

Cameron founded TweakTown in 1999 after it originally started off as his personal homepage. Cameron was once, many years ago, the only person at TweakTown producing content, but nowadays, he spends his time ensuring TweakTown operates at its best in his director position.

