All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Global food supplies will be in danger from nuclear war climate change

A new study details that nuclear war could cause climate change, which would then threaten global food supplies for all humans.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Sep 17 2021 4:41 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of researchers has run a simulation on nuclear war eruption regionally and globally, and they found that if nuclear war broke out at either level, it would cause climate change.

Global food supplies will be in danger from nuclear war climate change 01 | TweakTown.com

The new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmosphere explains that nuclear weapons cause large plumes of smoke and toxic gas, which impact the ozone layer. In the new study, researchers used a climate model to predict the effects of nuclear war erupting regionally between India and Pakistan and globally between the United States and Russia.

What the researchers found was that regional nuclear war between India and Pakistan would generate five megatons of soot, which would reduce the global column ozone by 25%, increasing the amount of ultraviolet light Earth's surface is exposed to, which endangers human health and food supplies. On a global scale, the researchers estimated that war between the US and Russia would generate 150 megatons, resulting in a 75% loss in the ozone column for around 15 years.

Alan Robock, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and an author on the study, said, "Although we suspected that ozone would be destroyed after nuclear war and that would result in enhanced ultraviolet light at the Earth's surface, if there was too much smoke, it would block out the ultraviolet light. Now, for the first time, we have calculated how this would work and quantified how it would depend on the amount of smoke."

Robock added, "The bottom line is that nuclear war would be even worse than we thought, and must be avoided. For the future, in other work, we have calculated how agriculture would change based on the changes of temperature, rain and sunlight, but have not yet included the effects of ultraviolet light. In addition, the ultraviolet light would damage animals, including us, increasing cancer and cataracts."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Global food supplies will be in danger from nuclear war climate change

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.03
$12.03$11.25$9.85
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/17/2021 at 12:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.