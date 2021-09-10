All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD RDNA 2 mining GPU with 10GB GDDR6 spotted: 39MH/s mining power

AMD Radeon RX 6700M specs inside of a crypto mining GPU: 2304 cores, 10GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 39MH/s hash mining power.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 10 2021 10:12 PM CDT
A new RDNA 2-powered crypto mining card has been spotted, with a new GPU pictured in China and mining Ethereum with 39MH/s of hash power.

We now have some photos of an XFX-branded Navi 22 GPU and 10GB of GDDR6 memory, which could be a Radeon RX 6700 or even a repurposed Radeon RX 6700M mobile GPU. VideoCardz was tipped by a reader, with the Navi 22-based mining card hitting 39.06MH/s and the GPU reaching 92C.

When it comes down to the specifications of the new GPU, GPU-Z displays that this card has the same specifications as AMD's mobile-focused Radeon RX 6700M. The Radeon RX 6700M is based on the Navi 22 GPU and packs 2304 Stream Processors, and 10GB of GDDR6 on a 160-bit memory interface, and up to 344GB/sec memory bandwidth.

The card requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, but we don't know the power consumption of this mining GPU just yet... which is quite important. Especially when we have the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6700/XT that are great value/money for crypto mining.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

