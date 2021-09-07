Intel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070

Intel has just pushed out its new NUC X15 Laptop kit, a new reference gaming laptop that packs a great amount of punch under its NUC hood.

The new Intel NUC X15 is available in 5 different models, 4 of which are powered by the 11th Generation Core i7-11800H CPU while the last model uses the 11th Gen Core i5-11400H processor. The higher-end Core i7-11800H offerings inside of the NUC X15 gaming laptops have the choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

There's up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory available, and the choice between 4 different displays and varying refresh rates. The higher-end models have a QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz IPS panel, joined by a FHD (1920x1080) 240Hz IPS panel. The Core i5-11400H-based NUC X15 laptop will have a 1080p 144Hz panel.

Intel is using optomechanical keyboard switches, offering PCIe 4.0 support (for super-fast SSDs from the likes of Sabrent and their kick-ass Rocket 4 Plus SSDs -- as well as next-gen HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, of course.

There's no pricing on Intel's new NUC X15 gaming laptops just yet, but I definitely want to take one for a spin now that they've been announced -- and look very, very delicious (if the price was right). Especially a Core i7 + RTX 3070 with 1440p 165Hz.