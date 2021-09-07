All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070

Intel releases its new NUC X15 reference gaming laptop which packs an Intel Core i7-11800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 1:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has just pushed out its new NUC X15 Laptop kit, a new reference gaming laptop that packs a great amount of punch under its NUC hood.

Intel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Intel NUC X15 is available in 5 different models, 4 of which are powered by the 11th Generation Core i7-11800H CPU while the last model uses the 11th Gen Core i5-11400H processor. The higher-end Core i7-11800H offerings inside of the NUC X15 gaming laptops have the choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

There's up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory available, and the choice between 4 different displays and varying refresh rates. The higher-end models have a QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz IPS panel, joined by a FHD (1920x1080) 240Hz IPS panel. The Core i5-11400H-based NUC X15 laptop will have a 1080p 144Hz panel.

Intel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070 03 | TweakTown.comIntel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070 04 | TweakTown.com
Intel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070 07 | TweakTown.com
Intel reference NUC X15 gaming laptop: Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070 08 | TweakTown.com

Intel is using optomechanical keyboard switches, offering PCIe 4.0 support (for super-fast SSDs from the likes of Sabrent and their kick-ass Rocket 4 Plus SSDs -- as well as next-gen HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, of course.

There's no pricing on Intel's new NUC X15 gaming laptops just yet, but I definitely want to take one for a spin now that they've been announced -- and look very, very delicious (if the price was right). Especially a Core i7 + RTX 3070 with 1440p 165Hz.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$544.89
$544.89$529.99$547.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2021 at 1:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.