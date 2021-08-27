Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos invited Russia's big launch

Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos have been invited by Russia's space agency to join them at the launch of Soyuz MS-19.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin invited the three space entrepreneurs to the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the launch of one of the space agency's most anticipated missions, Soyuz MS-19. Rogozin invited Musk, Branson, and Bezos on Russia's Channel One, while also revealing the mission will include a director, an actress, and a filmmaker that will shoot a movie aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Rogozin backed up his invitation on Twitter, saying, "On October 5, a new expedition will leave for the International Space Station. We are planning to send a cinematographic group of the leading television channel as part of it. If you succeed, I would be glad to see you on October 5 in the cradle of world cosmonautics - at the Baikonur cosmodrome." The movie that will be shot over a week aboard the ISS is titled "Vyzov", which translates to "Challenge".

