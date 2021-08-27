All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos invited Russia's big launch

Russia has officially invited Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos, the space agency's big launch of Soyuz MS-19 in October.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 2:36 AM CDT
Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos have been invited by Russia's space agency to join them at the launch of Soyuz MS-19.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin invited the three space entrepreneurs to the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the launch of one of the space agency's most anticipated missions, Soyuz MS-19. Rogozin invited Musk, Branson, and Bezos on Russia's Channel One, while also revealing the mission will include a director, an actress, and a filmmaker that will shoot a movie aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Rogozin backed up his invitation on Twitter, saying, "On October 5, a new expedition will leave for the International Space Station. We are planning to send a cinematographic group of the leading television channel as part of it. If you succeed, I would be glad to see you on October 5 in the cradle of world cosmonautics - at the Baikonur cosmodrome." The movie that will be shot over a week aboard the ISS is titled "Vyzov", which translates to "Challenge".

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos invited Russia's big launch
NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

