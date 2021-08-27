All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Internet makes fun of replica rocket that took Jeff Bezos to space

Some individuals on the internet have taken to making fun of Blue Origin's miniature replica rocket that took Jeff Bezos to space.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 3:04 AM CDT
The internet rarely takes matters seriously, and whenever there is an opportunity to poke fun at a subject, it seems that opportunity is taken.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard rocket is seemingly facing the firing squad of the internet as individuals are making jokes about the miniature New Shepard rocket that is available for purchase. On July 20, Jeff Bezos briefly went to space aboard the New Shepard rocket. Now, Estes Industries partnered with Blue Origin has revealed a near-perfect replica of the New Shepard rocket that Bezos traveled in, and it's available for purchase for $69.

The replica rocket is flyable and can even reach 400 feet in altitude when its launched using model rocket engines. In the above launch video for the model rocket, the YouTube comment section is taking aim at the design of the rocket as well as the price. Individuals said, "My sister has one of them in her drawer", "Does it come a 12 mini-fig lawyers to sue NASA with?", and "It also comes with a vibrating mode that simulates the ignition and launch even in a wet and rainy day."

Most of the comments insinuating that the design of the New Shepard rocket is phallic-like and that the thought of it appearing phallic-like has only been increased as the size has reduced. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

