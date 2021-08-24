All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Ancient dusty snowfall formed ice on Mars, could melt to form water

It seems 'ice being exposed throughout the mid-latitudes of Mars is a remnant of this ancient dusty snowfall,' says Khuller.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 24 2021 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers have known that Mars has ice on it for some time, but what they don't know is how much of this ice is water and how much of it is dust.

Ancient dusty snowfall formed ice on Mars, could melt to form water 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Using data acquired by NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, planetary scientists Aditya Khuller and Philip Christensen of Arizona State University partnered with Stephen Warren, an Earth ice and snow expert from the University of Washington, set out to determine just how much dust is contained in Martian ice using computer simulations. The researchers found that the ice dug up by the Phoenix Mars lander formed from dusty snowfall that occurred sometime within the last million years.

The researchers also found that the ice found on the surface of Mars could be from dusty snowfall, according to Khuller, who said, "There is a chance that this dusty and dark ice might melt a few centimeters down. And any subsurface liquid water produced from melting will be protected from evaporating in Mars' wispy atmosphere by the overlying blanket of ice."

Ancient dusty snowfall formed ice on Mars, could melt to form water 02 | TweakTown.com

Adding, "It is widely believed that Mars has experienced multiple ice ages throughout its history, and it looks like the ice being exposed throughout the mid-latitudes of Mars is a remnant of this ancient dusty snowfall."

This study is just the start of what can be done about the ice on Mars. The researchers have already said that they are working on computer simulations that would be able to determine how the ice evolves over time and if coverted to liquid water.

Ancient dusty snowfall formed ice on Mars, could melt to form water 03 | TweakTown.com

"We are working on developing improved computer simulations of Martian ice to study how it evolves over time, and whether it might melt to form liquid water," Khuller said. "The results from this study will be integral to our work because knowing how dark the ice is directly influences how warm it gets."

Ancient dusty snowfall formed ice on Mars, could melt to form water 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $194.88
CAD $194.88CAD $169.72-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2021 at 6:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.