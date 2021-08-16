All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Astronomers spot never before seen 'Dancing Ghosts' in deep space

A radio telescope that probes deeper into the universe than any other telescope has spotted two 'dancing ghosts' out in the cosmos.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 4:33 AM CDT
Astronomers have seen something they have never seen before, two dancing ghosts out in the deep void of space having a boogie.

Astronomers spot never before seen 'Dancing Ghosts' in deep space 02 | TweakTown.com
In an article published in The Conversation, Ray Norris, a Professor of Applied Data Science in Astrophysics at Western Sydney University, explains that the two dancing ghosts were found when a team of researchers were scanning through fresh data from CSIRO's new Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope.

Norris explains that the researchers were able to discover that the data they were interpreting was showing them evidence of two radio galaxies located around a billion light-years away. At the center of each of these galaxies resides a supermassive black hole that is propelling out long jets of electrons that are then bent into strange shapes by intergalactic wind. These two galaxies and their respective black holes are believed to be responsible for the "dancing ghosts". However, this and other aspects of the discovery are yet to be confirmed.

Astronomers spot never before seen 'Dancing Ghosts' in deep space 03 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this very interesting story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

