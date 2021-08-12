All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Family bets everything on Bitcoin at $900, now has planet-wide secrets

A Dutch family liquidated all of their assets to buy Bitcoin when it was $900, now the coins are stored in vaults around the world.

Published Thu, Aug 12 2021 5:34 AM CDT
A family did something most families wouldn't. They liquidated all of their assets and put it all on Bitcoin when it was priced at $900.

While that bet certainly paid off considering the price of the cryptocurrency now, but putting everything on the coin in 2017 is certainly a massive roll of the dice. The Dutch family says it put everything on Bitcoin when it was trading for around $900, and now the coins that were purchased are locked in secret vaults that are located on four separate continents.

According to Taihuttu of the so-called Bitcoin Family, "I have hidden the hardware wallets across several countries so that I never have to fly very far if I need to access my cold wallet, in order to jump out of the market." The coins are held in cold storage on hardware wallets that are hidden in a variety of different ways. According to what the family told CNBC, some hardware wallets are in rental apartments, some are at friends' houses, and some are in self-storage sites.

Taihuttu said, "I prefer to live in a decentralized world where I have the responsibility to protect my capital." The secret vaults are two locations in Europe, two in Asia, one in South America and one in Australia.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

