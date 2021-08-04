All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Bitcoin may reach $150,000 by September this year

Immensely large asteroid to pass dangerously close to Earth this month

Asteroid 2016 AJ193 has had its trajectory discovered, and it will pass within a 'potentially hazardous' distance to Earth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A massive meteor is slated to pass dangerously close to Earth this month, and according to researchers, you will be able to spot it if you have the right equipment.

Immensely large asteroid to pass dangerously close to Earth this month 01 | TweakTown.com

The asteroid is named 2016 AJ193, and according to reports, it's estimated to be just under a mile in diameter and is traveling at a ridiculous 58,538 miles per hour. NASA has dubbed the asteroid "possibly dangerous". However, EarthSky has said that the asteroid won't impact Earth. 2016 AJ193 was identified back in 2016 by astronomers using the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System at the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii.

2016 AJ193 barely completes one orbit of the sun every six years, and according to NatureWorldNews, the asteroid won't pass by Earth for another 65 years. If you are interested in checking out the asteroid for yourself, you will need an amateur-level telescope and be stationed outside on August 23 around 11:10 a.m. If you are interested in reading more about this asteroid, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

ScienceGeek Kinetic Art Asteroid - Electronic Perpetual Motion Desk

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99$18.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2021 at 11:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:natureworldnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.