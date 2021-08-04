Immensely large asteroid to pass dangerously close to Earth this month

A massive meteor is slated to pass dangerously close to Earth this month, and according to researchers, you will be able to spot it if you have the right equipment.

The asteroid is named 2016 AJ193, and according to reports, it's estimated to be just under a mile in diameter and is traveling at a ridiculous 58,538 miles per hour. NASA has dubbed the asteroid "possibly dangerous". However, EarthSky has said that the asteroid won't impact Earth. 2016 AJ193 was identified back in 2016 by astronomers using the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System at the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii.

2016 AJ193 barely completes one orbit of the sun every six years, and according to NatureWorldNews, the asteroid won't pass by Earth for another 65 years. If you are interested in checking out the asteroid for yourself, you will need an amateur-level telescope and be stationed outside on August 23 around 11:10 a.m. If you are interested in reading more about this asteroid, check out this link here.