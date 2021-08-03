All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
White House is recruiting big social influencers to promote one thing

The Biden administration is recruiting TikTokers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers to get a message to people aged between 12 - 18.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 3 2021 5:31 AM CDT
The Biden administration is moving towards recruiting many online personalities in an effort to get a message out to people aged between twelve and eighteen.

According to a report from The New York Times, the White House is currently recruiting many online influencers on TikTok, YouTube and Twitch to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines. The individuals who are apart of the program have been selected based on their large follower counts, as the Times was in contact with an influencer who received inquiries from a White House marketing agency and said there was "a massive need to grow awareness within the 12-18 age range."

The report also states that state and local governments are moving towards the same kind of programs, but with local influencers and prominent online figures. These moves by the United States government are an example of the administration acknowledging the power social media and the impact prominent figures in the space can have on younger generations. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

