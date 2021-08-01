All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite tips: Turn off rumble ASAP, weapon rack tips and more

Dying too much in the Halo Infinite technical preview? Can't seem to land those pistol headshots? Try these tips before you quit.

Published Sun, Aug 1 2021 12:24 PM CDT
Halo Infinite's technical preview is frenetic, chaotic, and exhilarating, but it can also overload your senses at times. Here's some tips to help you along the way.

Halo Infinite's first beta test is just that: the multiplayer puts you up against AI bots to test out your skills. The bots are no slouches, though, and will take you out unless you learn some basic skills--namely headshotting with the pistol. This isn't always easy, especially with all the on-screen effects 343i has thrown in. Luckily you can switch them off.

Tip 1: Turn off rumble. The single biggest tip I have for Halo Infinite's technical preview is to turn off rumble. There's nothing more jarring and disrupting than having the controller shake every time you're hit. The bots are really good with the AR, so expect this to happen often. To get clean, proper headshots you need a steady hand and a steady reticle. That's not going to happen if your controller is vibrating every two seconds.

My accuracy jumped from the low 40 percentile range all the way to 60% after turning off rumble.

Turn off rumble: Settings -> Controller -> Vibration -> Off

Tip 2: Don't sprint. There's no reason to sprint. It only increases your movement speed by 9% and you can't use your gun the entire time. Just walk everywhere.

Tip 3: UI effects. Turn the HUD opacity to 100%. Turn off Chromatic Aberration, Bloom, and Parallax effects. You don't need anything distracting your eye from those headshots.

Adjust UI: Settings -> UI

Tip 4: Adjust reticle and turn off all sensory effects. Set Motion Blur and Screen Shake to 0%. Also turn off Speed Lines. These effects are distracting and while they will add immersion to the game, they make it harder to actually shoot things. Max out Reticle Outline Opacity and Reticle Outline Thickness. You want to see your targeting crosshair reticle above all other things on the screen. The entire goal is to line that crosshair up with an enemy and pull the trigger.

Adjust sensory effects: Settings -> Accessibility

Tip 5: Learn how weapon racks work. Redditor Connerbluedude put together a quick infograph explaining how the weapon racks work. It's pretty straightforward.

343i plans to upgrade the AI bots to the hardest Spartan difficulty level later today, so be sure to practice your headshots if you want to survive.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

