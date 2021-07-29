All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation 5 breaks records with 10 million sales, beats PS4's pace

PlayStation 5 sell-through hits 10 million units faster than the PS4 and becomes Sony's fastest-selling console of all time.

Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 3:21 PM CDT
The PlayStation 5 is officially the fastest-selling console in the history of the games industry.

Sony confirms the PS5 has sold through over 10 million units worldwide to date, making it the quickest-selling PlayStation console and video games system of all time. Sony announced the news yesterday, saying the PlayStation 5 managed to move more than 10 million units as of July 18, beating the PS4's previous record. This number would be higher if Sony had more PS5 units available.

These numbers mean the PlayStation 5 is rapidly approaching the PS Vita's 16 million sales, and should dethrone the handheld throughout the fiscal year.

Remember these are full sales, or sell-through, not shipments. Sony's official shipment numbers are 7.8 million as of March 31, 2021. Sell-through typically lags behind shipments, so PS5 shipments may be around 10.8 million.

Sony will reveal official PlayStation 5 shipment numbers in its Q1'21 earnings call on Wednesday, August 4.

  • PlayStation 4 - 268 days to hit 10 million sales
  • PlayStation 5 - 248 days to hit 10 million sales
NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

