CD Projekt RED is linking Witcher 3 with Netflix TV series

CD Projekt RED's next-gen Witcher 3 re-release will have content borrowed from the Netflix TV show, including armors and more.

Published Sat, Jul 10 2021 1:27 PM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Jul 10 2021 1:48 PM CDT
CD Projekt RED plans to tie The Witcher 3 next-gen edition with the Netflix TV series.

Image credit: GamerInVoid

During WitcherCon, CD Projekt confirmed the new next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will have items and content from the Netflix series. The devs specifically mentioned armor, although none was shown, we should expect the kind of studded black leather that Henry Cavill wore in the show (fun fact, Cavill frequently broke his armor because he was getting too ripped and the leatherworkers couldn't always keep up with his gains).

The content will be 100% free DLC so don't expect any huge new expansions or questlines. Mostly it should be cosmetics and other small changes that nod to the Netflix television show. The next-gen version will be free for all existing PS4 and Xbox One owners with substantial upgrades like faster loading times, higher frame rates, and boosted resolution.

The Witcher season 2 will premiere December 17 on Netflix. I personally hope we get season 2's armor too--it looks absolutely epic.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

