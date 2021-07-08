All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining is causing a New York lake to feel like a 'hot tub'

People are claiming that the temperatures of a lake New York City lake have risen because of a big Bitcoin mining facility.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 8 2021 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Locals that live around a lake in New York City are claiming that the temperature of the lake has increased because of a nearby Bitcoin mining farm.

Bitcoin mining is causing a New York lake to feel like a 'hot tub' 01 | TweakTown.com

NBC News has reported that people who live around the Bitcoin mining facility on the shores of Seneca Lake, in upstate New York, are saying that the lake's temperature has increased to the point where it feels like a "hot tub". Residents of the area have held protests outside of the Greenidge Generation Bitcoin mining plant, with protesters claiming that the mining plant is polluting the air and warming the nearby lake.

Greenidge Generation Bitcoin mining plant has told NBC that it's operating within the confinements of state and federal environmental permits and that "The environmental impact of the plant has never been better than it is right now," said Greenidge CEO Jeff Kirt. The Bitcoin mining facility uses the water from the lake to cool down its miners, and the company behind the mining has said that the temperature of the water its discharging is half of what the environmental permit it's operating under allows.

A full study on the thermal impact of the mining facility won't be released until 2023, according to NBC. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.20
$21.20$23.00$24.71
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/8/2021 at 12:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.