All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: 'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

Biden: 'we will respond' to Russia if it's guilty of big cyberattack

President Joe Biden has said that the US will respond to Russia if it's found guilty of the Independence Day cyberattack.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 5:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The United States experienced a massive cyberattack last Friday, right at the start of the Independence Day weekend.

Biden: 'we will respond' to Russia if it's guilty of big cyberattack 01 | TweakTown.com

President Joe Biden has said that at the moment, the US isn't sure "who it is", and that the "initial thinking was it was not the Russian government." However, Biden also said that he has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that if Russia is found to be guilty of the attack, the US will respond. "But if it is Russia, I told Putin we will respond", said Biden, in reference to their meeting last month in Geneva, Switzerland.

The cyberattack affected at least 200 companies across the United States, with the cyber-security firm, Huntress Labs describing the attack as "colossal". Earlier reports indicate that Huntress Labs believe the Russia-linked REvill ransomware gang was responsible for the attack. The first attack happened at the Kaseya, a Florida-based IT company. If you are interested in reading any more information about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Protecting Critical Infrastructures Against Cyber-Attack (Adelphi seri

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/6/2021 at 1:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.