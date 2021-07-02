All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon asks new FTC head to not regulate it because she's been a bully

Amazon has asked the new Federal Trade Commission chair, Lina Khan, not to involve herself in any proceedings to do with Amazon.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 2 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Amazon has put forward an official motion asking Lina Khan not to involve herself within any proceedings that involve Amazon on the basis of her past statement regarding the company.

Amazon has filed a recusal motion against the new Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Lina Khan, asking the new FTC chair to separate herself from any future regulatory proceedings involving the FTC and Amazon. "[Federal ethics rules] require recusal when a new Commissioner previously has expressed views that go beyond general policy commentary and has made statements about specific factual and legal issues relating to a particular company."

Adding, "Chair Khan has made numerous and highly detailed public pronouncements regarding Amazon, including on market definition, specific conduct and theories of harm, and the purpose, effects, and legality of such conduct. Indeed, she has on numerous occasions argued that Amazon is guilty of antitrust violations and should be broken up."

The previous statements from Khan are true, as the new FTC chair has previously spoken out against Amazon. However, the Verge reports that the editorials by Khan cited in the recusal are within "political commentary". Additionally, Khan received support from both parties for the position of FTC chair, specifically for her views on Amazon, which includes her previous statements that Amazon lists in the recusal.

Judging by the FTC's motives of wanting to push on Amazon, it's unlikely that Amazon's petition will be a success. However, I think that Amazon would have known that already and are really just trying to tell the FTC that they will be combating whatever is thrown at them. Read the full document here.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

