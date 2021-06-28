All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

What Elon Musk wants for his 50th birthday is out of reach... for now

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed what he wants for his 50th birthday on June 28 and what he wants is out of reach.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 28 2021 3:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will soon be turning 50 (June 28), but what he wants for his birthday is somewhat out of reach.

As you can imagine, having the wealth that Musk has, there isn't much that he couldn't buy for a birthday present to himself. Unfortunately, the thing that Musk desires most for his birthday he won't be able to get, or at least for a couple of weeks. Musk was asked by a Twitter user what he wants for his birthday, and Musk replied simply, "Starship Super Heavy".

Musk seems to be referring to an orbital flight of Starship Super Heavy and not actually having an extremely large rocket being shipped to his address because that would be ridiculous? Right? If he is referring to an orbital flight of Starship Super Heavy, he will have to wait a few more weeks, as SpaceX is aiming for an orbital test for July, according to SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell. If this is the present Musk is after, it will have to be a belated one, but a fantastic one nonetheless!

What Elon Musk wants for his 50th birthday is out of reach... for now 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.49
$4.49$4.39$5.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2021 at 3:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.