What Elon Musk wants for his 50th birthday is out of reach... for now

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed what he wants for his 50th birthday on June 28 and what he wants is out of reach.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will soon be turning 50 (June 28), but what he wants for his birthday is somewhat out of reach.

As you can imagine, having the wealth that Musk has, there isn't much that he couldn't buy for a birthday present to himself. Unfortunately, the thing that Musk desires most for his birthday he won't be able to get, or at least for a couple of weeks. Musk was asked by a Twitter user what he wants for his birthday, and Musk replied simply, "Starship Super Heavy".

Musk seems to be referring to an orbital flight of Starship Super Heavy and not actually having an extremely large rocket being shipped to his address because that would be ridiculous? Right? If he is referring to an orbital flight of Starship Super Heavy, he will have to wait a few more weeks, as SpaceX is aiming for an orbital test for July, according to SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell. If this is the present Musk is after, it will have to be a belated one, but a fantastic one nonetheless!