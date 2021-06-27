AX Gaming intros RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti with 'Punk Pro MAX' cooler

AX Gaming Renegade launches its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards which offering some new designs.

You might be struggling to find one of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, but that doesn't stop the constant flow of custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards from being unveiled.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

AX Gaming Renegade has just announced two new Ampere GPUs in the form of the AXGaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3W, and the new AXGaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3B graphics cards.

The AXGaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3W has a triple-fan cooler and dual-slot design, almost identical to the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC dual-slot graphics card that I reviewed not too long ago.

That would be because Inno3D is owned by the same company that runs the AX Gaming brand, so the designs are heavily influenced (virtually the same) except with some slight tweaks and a color change from black, to white.

We have the "Punk Pro MAX" cooler on the new AXGaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3W graphics card.

Secondly, there's the chunkier AXGaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3B, which has a larger triple-slot design but similar triple-fan cooler. This is the card that differs away from Inno3D's offerings -- of which I reviewed the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3 OC dual-slot graphics card recently -- that review goes live tomorrow.