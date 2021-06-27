All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AX Gaming intros RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti with 'Punk Pro MAX' cooler

AX Gaming Renegade launches its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards which offering some new designs.

Published Sun, Jun 27 2021 10:15 PM CDT
You might be struggling to find one of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, but that doesn't stop the constant flow of custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards from being unveiled.

AX Gaming Renegade has just announced two new Ampere GPUs in the form of the AXGaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3W, and the new AXGaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3B graphics cards.

The AXGaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3W has a triple-fan cooler and dual-slot design, almost identical to the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC dual-slot graphics card that I reviewed not too long ago.

That would be because Inno3D is owned by the same company that runs the AX Gaming brand, so the designs are heavily influenced (virtually the same) except with some slight tweaks and a color change from black, to white.

We have the "Punk Pro MAX" cooler on the new AXGaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3W graphics card.

Secondly, there's the chunkier AXGaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3B, which has a larger triple-slot design but similar triple-fan cooler. This is the card that differs away from Inno3D's offerings -- of which I reviewed the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3 OC dual-slot graphics card recently -- that review goes live tomorrow.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

