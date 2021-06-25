All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Death of massive star causes giant ghostly 'hand' to emerge in space

Images gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory show a ghostly 'hand' to emerge from a massive star going supernova.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 25 2021 3:03 AM CDT
The scenario proposed sounds impossible, but it's actually quite real. NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has the images to prove it.

So, what are we exactly looking at here? The above image clearly shows a "hand", but it's not a galactic being of any kind, it's the remnants of a massive star dying in a supernova explosion. What appears in the image in the shape of a hand is what is known as a pulsar, an extremely dense corpse of what was once a large star.

The pulsar in the image named MSH 15-52 has many energetic particles surrounding it, and those energetic particles combined with the debris left over from the explosion have created the glorious image of a hand reaching for something. That "something" is an enormous gas cloud called RCW 89. The ghostly "hand" is located 17,000 light-years away from Earth, and according to astronomers, the light emitted from the supernova explosion would have reached Earth around 1,700 years ago, making MSH 15-52 one of the youngest supernova explosions we have found in the Milky Way galaxy.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

