Martian colonists will fear these very deadly issues from above

Colonists that land on the surface of Mars will face many life-threatening issues, and one, in particular, is very concerning.

Published Fri, Jun 25 2021 2:36 AM CDT
The first humans that land on Mars to begin colonizing the red planet will be faced with several life-threatening issues.

The main issues for colonizers are that planets lack of atmosphere, extreme weather, extreme temperatures, radiation, and humans would be experiencing a different amount of gravity than their bodies are used to. Another problem that isn't readily discussed is the issue with space debris colliding with Mars. Due to Mars having less than 1% of Earth's atmosphere, space debris such as meteors don't tend to break up when they are entering Mars' atmosphere.

In fact, most space debris make it to the surface, causing impact craters, which is something that usually doesn't happen on Earth. A 2013 study estimated that Mars sees as many as 200 small asteroids reach its surface, causing impact craters of at least 12.8 feet in diameter. If humans began colonizing Mars with settlements, you can understand the catastrophe that would fall upon the settlement if even one of these meteors struck it.

Luckily, we humans are persistent creatures, and for that reason, I have no doubt we will overcome this issue somehow. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:universetoday.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

