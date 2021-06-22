Earth just officially gained another ocean after 100 years of debate

Earth has just added a new ocean to the planet's total list it currently has; Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans.

Earth has officially added a new ocean to its current list of four, which is; the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans.

According to the National Geographic Society, the Southern Ocean, which resides around Antarctica, is now Earth's fifth ocean after 100 years of debate. On June 8, the National Geographic Society announced that it would be labeling the ocean region as the Southern Ocean and that it will be added to the ocean and its respective title to global maps of Earth.

Here's what Alex Tait, the society's official geographer, said to National Geographic, "The Southern Ocean has long been recognized by scientists, but because there was never agreement internationally, we never officially recognized it. It's sort of geographic nerdiness in some ways." Tait also said, "Students learn information about the ocean world through what oceans you're studying. If you don't include the Southern Ocean, then you don't learn the specifics of it and how important it is."

