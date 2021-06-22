All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever live on land

Earth just officially gained another ocean after 100 years of debate

Earth has just added a new ocean to the planet's total list it currently has; Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 3:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Earth has officially added a new ocean to its current list of four, which is; the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans.

Earth just officially gained another ocean after 100 years of debate 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the National Geographic Society, the Southern Ocean, which resides around Antarctica, is now Earth's fifth ocean after 100 years of debate. On June 8, the National Geographic Society announced that it would be labeling the ocean region as the Southern Ocean and that it will be added to the ocean and its respective title to global maps of Earth.

Here's what Alex Tait, the society's official geographer, said to National Geographic, "The Southern Ocean has long been recognized by scientists, but because there was never agreement internationally, we never officially recognized it. It's sort of geographic nerdiness in some ways." Tait also said, "Students learn information about the ocean world through what oceans you're studying. If you don't include the Southern Ocean, then you don't learn the specifics of it and how important it is."

If you are interested in reading more about our oceans, check out this link here that delves into the Antarctic current and waters.

Buy at Amazon

3Pcs Bitcoin Coins-Protective Collectible Gifts

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.99
$8.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2021 at 2:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, nationalgeographic.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.