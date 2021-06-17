All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Xbox Design Lab is back for new Xbox controllers

Xbox Design Lab is back and now lets gamers make customized variants of the new Xbox controllers with built-in share buttons.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 12:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xbox Design Lab is back and now allows players to customize the new Xbox controller variants.

Xbox Design Lab is back for new Xbox controllers 4 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft has brought back Xbox Design Lab due to popular demand and gamers can now customize their new-gen Xbox controllers. The controllers start at $69.99 and offer lots of paint job variations and unique designs, including custom share/back/options buttons, unique D-Pad schemes, and more.

"We had to take a pause when we launched the latest generation Xbox hardware, but now we're back. There's tons of color options, you can choose from 18 different colors for the pieces on the exterior. Three of those colors are new to Design Lab: Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and the Electric Volt."

Users can color-customize eight different parts of the controller:

  • Body
  • Back of the controller
  • Bumpers
  • Triggers
  • D-Pad
  • Thumbsticks
  • ABXY face buttons
  • View, Menu, Share
  • Custom Engraving ($9.99 extra)

Controllers will start shipping July 22, Microsoft says.

Xbox Design Lab is back for new Xbox controllers 3 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2021 at 12:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.