Xbox Design Lab is back for new Xbox controllers

Xbox Design Lab is back and now allows players to customize the new Xbox controller variants.

Microsoft has brought back Xbox Design Lab due to popular demand and gamers can now customize their new-gen Xbox controllers. The controllers start at $69.99 and offer lots of paint job variations and unique designs, including custom share/back/options buttons, unique D-Pad schemes, and more.

"We had to take a pause when we launched the latest generation Xbox hardware, but now we're back. There's tons of color options, you can choose from 18 different colors for the pieces on the exterior. Three of those colors are new to Design Lab: Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and the Electric Volt."

Users can color-customize eight different parts of the controller:

Body

Back of the controller

Bumpers

Triggers

D-Pad

Thumbsticks

ABXY face buttons

View, Menu, Share

Custom Engraving ($9.99 extra)

Controllers will start shipping July 22, Microsoft says.