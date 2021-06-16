Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion

Nintendo announces Metroid Dread, aka Metroid 5, releasing in October as a 2D-based direct sequel of the Metroid Fusion game.

Nintendo announces a new 2D Metroid game to help celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary.

Metroid Dread came out of nowhere yesterday and surprised millions of fans. The game is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion and continues the storyline of the original NES and SNES games like Metroid, Metroid II, and Super Metroid. It's also a 2D game, marking a big departure from Samus' most recent adventures.

The new Metroid takes big cues from previous games like Metroid: Samus Returns, making big innovations on existing moves and abilities like the melee parry attack.

Metroid Dread releases October 8, 2021 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Features free aim from Metroid: Samus Returns (can be used while running)

Melee counter/parry also makes a comeback

New melee dash attack

Gamers can mark the map with custom markers

New fluid animations

"Sort of like a permadeath." Game allows you to respawn at an area you were recently

Adam is Samus' ship AI, Samus will upload data to Adam to get tips and lore

Suit design changes will be explained in the story

Temporary power ups can transform Samus' cannon

Dynamic camera changes can switch perspectives

Enemies can track you for a long time