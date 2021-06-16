All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion

Nintendo announces Metroid Dread, aka Metroid 5, releasing in October as a 2D-based direct sequel of the Metroid Fusion game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 3:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo announces a new 2D Metroid game to help celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary.

Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Metroid Dread came out of nowhere yesterday and surprised millions of fans. The game is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion and continues the storyline of the original NES and SNES games like Metroid, Metroid II, and Super Metroid. It's also a 2D game, marking a big departure from Samus' most recent adventures.

The new Metroid takes big cues from previous games like Metroid: Samus Returns, making big innovations on existing moves and abilities like the melee parry attack.

Metroid Dread releases October 8, 2021 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

  • Features free aim from Metroid: Samus Returns (can be used while running)
  • Melee counter/parry also makes a comeback
  • New melee dash attack
  • Gamers can mark the map with custom markers
  • New fluid animations
  • "Sort of like a permadeath." Game allows you to respawn at an area you were recently
  • Adam is Samus' ship AI, Samus will upload data to Adam to get tips and lore
  • Suit design changes will be explained in the story
  • Temporary power ups can transform Samus' cannon
  • Dynamic camera changes can switch perspectives
  • Enemies can track you for a long time

Join intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in her first new 2D Metroid™ story in 19 years

Samus' story continues after the events of the Metroid™ Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR?

Face off against unrelenting E.M.M.I. robots

Once DNA-extracting research machines, the imposing E.M.M.I. are now hunting Samus down. Tensions are high as you evade these E.M.M.I. to avoid a cruel death while finding a way to take them down. Find out what turned these robotic wonders into the scourge of ZDR and escape with your life.

Feel Samus' power grow as you gain maneuvers and abilities

Acquire new and familiar abilities as you traverse the many environments of this dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Return to areas and use your new abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths, and a way forward. Explore the sprawling map, evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots, and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR.

Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion 2 | TweakTown.com
Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion 3 | TweakTown.com
Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion 4 | TweakTown.com
Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion 5 | TweakTown.com
Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion 6 | TweakTown.com
Metroid 5 announced: Metroid Dread, a sequel to Metroid Fusion 7 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Metroid Dread - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2021 at 2:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.