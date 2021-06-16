China just dropped the coolest Mars selfie you'll ever see

NASA has been the king of Mars images with its Perseverance rover being the main rover pulling most of the weight.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

But now NASA might have a challenger on its hands, as the China National Space Administration has released new images from its recently touched down Mars rover named Zhurong. Since Zhurong touched down on the Red Planet, it has been exploring its surface, and along the way, it has been snapping some gorgeous images of the baron surface of Mars.

According to China's state media outlet Xinhua, a new collection of images has been released and within that collection is a very special image. The image is a selfie of the Zhurong rover positioned next to the lander, and what makes the image so special is that it was snapped with a wireless camera that was stationed on the surface of the planet at a distance. Xinhua states, "Zhurong also used a separable camera to take a selfie with the landing platform".

Adding, "The camera, originally fitted to the rover bottom, was released by the rover at 10 meters south of the platform and captured the video footage of the rover returning to the platform and took the selfie. The camera then used a wireless signal to transmit the pictures and videos to the rover, which beamed them back to Earth via the orbiter."