Jedi: Fallen Order's PS5 version natively imports PS4 saves

Jedi: Fallen Order's next-gen PS5 version can import/load PS4 saves and doesn't require a frustrating upload process for gamers.

Published Sat, Jun 12 2021 10:24 AM CDT
Next-gen upgrades have been a hassle for PlayStation 5 owners. Existing PS4 game saves aren't always compatible with the new next-gen versions, requiring gamers to upload their saves via an in-game tool.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PS4-> PS5 save migration process is particularly frustrating, requiring gamers to download the PS4 version, upload their saves from within the game, and re-download the PS5 version which clocks in at over 80GB. The PS5 can store both a current-gen and next-gen version of a game so users will have two versions of FF7R on their system.

Other games like Jedi: Fallen Order provide some relief. Respawn just released a free next-gen update that can natively import your PS4 saves right from the new PS5 version. Gamers can download JFO's next-gen version and start playing their existing PS4 saves right away.

Another nice touch is that Xbox Series S and PS5 Digital Edition owners can also download the next-gen update. Proof of purchase must be verified through EA support to get the next-gen version.

This next-gen release provides the best possible way to experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on consoles, bringing the following technical improvements:

  • Higher Resolution Textures & Assets
  • 4K/HDR Resolution
  • Improved 60 FPS Performance
  • Significantly Faster Loading Times

Yes, Star Wars™ Jedi: Fallen Order's next generation release does include the return of two graphical settings on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, which can be turned On/Off at the player's preference:

  • Performance Mode (ON) - 1440p Resolution at 60 FPS
  • Performance Mode (OFF) - 4K Resolution at 30 FPS
  • Note: There is no graphical setting on Xbox Series S, as performance is locked at 1080p/60FPS.

NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

