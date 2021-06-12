Jedi: Fallen Order's PS5 version natively imports PS4 saves

Jedi: Fallen Order's next-gen version can natively play PS4 saves and doesn't require any tricks or save uploads.

Next-gen upgrades have been a hassle for PlayStation 5 owners. Existing PS4 game saves aren't always compatible with the new next-gen versions, requiring gamers to upload their saves via an in-game tool.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PS4-> PS5 save migration process is particularly frustrating, requiring gamers to download the PS4 version, upload their saves from within the game, and re-download the PS5 version which clocks in at over 80GB. The PS5 can store both a current-gen and next-gen version of a game so users will have two versions of FF7R on their system.

Other games like Jedi: Fallen Order provide some relief. Respawn just released a free next-gen update that can natively import your PS4 saves right from the new PS5 version. Gamers can download JFO's next-gen version and start playing their existing PS4 saves right away.

Another nice touch is that Xbox Series S and PS5 Digital Edition owners can also download the next-gen update. Proof of purchase must be verified through EA support to get the next-gen version.